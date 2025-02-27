Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes $216,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,514. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.