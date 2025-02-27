Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 100,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Carbon Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.