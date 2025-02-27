Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.66 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.1 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

