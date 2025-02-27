Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

