Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Up 27.8% – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 502,425,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 219,004,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Trading Up 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

