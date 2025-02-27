Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 16.8 %

BLMN opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $839.95 million, a P/E ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

