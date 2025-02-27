FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $278,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after buying an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,101,000 after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after purchasing an additional 287,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.