Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Enovis Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. Enovis has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

