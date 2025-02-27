Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2028 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

CPK stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $134.20.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.