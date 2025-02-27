Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2028 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %
CPK stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $134.20.
Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Utilities
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.