Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 71,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.34.
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
