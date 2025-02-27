ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 84025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

ePlus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $43,517,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,926,000 after buying an additional 463,621 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 229,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,590,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

