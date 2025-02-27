Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $595.92 and last traded at $584.61. 131,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 92,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $545.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

