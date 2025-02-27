PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 3.5 %
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
