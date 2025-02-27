PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 3.5 %

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

