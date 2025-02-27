Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Protocall Technologies Stock Down 38.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
About Protocall Technologies
