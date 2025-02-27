WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 62.5% – What’s Next?

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 62.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 100,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 20,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WestKam Gold Trading Up 56.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

