Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 40,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

