89,973 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. EQT makes up about 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after buying an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,678,000 after buying an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EQT by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

