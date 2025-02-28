Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after buying an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,060,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Stock Up 2.5 %

HUM opened at $261.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.87. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.