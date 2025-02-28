Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 10,208 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 2.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.