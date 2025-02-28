Q1 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Issued By DA Davidson

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,905,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.