Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Savills Stock Performance

SVLPF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Savills has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Get Savills alerts:

About Savills

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.