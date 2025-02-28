Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Savills Stock Performance
SVLPF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Savills has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
About Savills
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savills
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.