Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,449,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 512,931 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.