Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Reduced by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises 11.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $56,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,955,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 58.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

