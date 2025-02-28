Fielder Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.