Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 311.5% in February

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the January 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,654,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Ozop Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

