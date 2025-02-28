GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $58.20 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $58,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 743,800 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $6,327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 209,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.