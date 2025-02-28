Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

