Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 402.2% from the January 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,814.5 days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Shares of KPDCF remained flat at $1.33 on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keppel DC REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

