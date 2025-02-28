Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $5.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.
About Ramsay Health Care
