Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, an increase of 369.7% from the January 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,682. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.80. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

