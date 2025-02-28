DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $9.56. DLocal shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1,429,641 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.98 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DLocal by 180.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DLocal by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 1,360,183 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

