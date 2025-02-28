Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.06. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 969 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $592.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of -0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

