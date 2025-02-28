Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

AOHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 16,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

