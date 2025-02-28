Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 7,268,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,804,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

