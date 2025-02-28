Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 103,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 38,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

