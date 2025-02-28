Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.24. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,726,488 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

In other Blend Labs news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 56,490 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $310,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,215. The trade was a 14.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,687.68. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,254. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,366,000. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $10,895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blend Labs by 57.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,765,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $799.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

