WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 56.3% – Here’s Why

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 105,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 20,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
WestKam Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.
WestKam Gold Company Profile
WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.
