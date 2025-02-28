Contrasting Atlantic International (ATLN) & The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Atlantic International Competitors -0.66% 15.33% 4.25%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $27.89 million -$5.63 million -0.26 Atlantic International Competitors $3.15 billion $30.14 million -13.18

This table compares Atlantic International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlantic International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atlantic International rivals beat Atlantic International on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

