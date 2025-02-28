Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Spok has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

SPOK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Analysts expect that Spok will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

