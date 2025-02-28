Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 26.9% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 26.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 176,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

