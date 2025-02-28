Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,882,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average daily volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

