Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23.
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile
