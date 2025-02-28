Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Propel Funeral Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Get Propel Funeral Partners alerts:

About Propel Funeral Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; and arrangement and conducting a funeral, cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 144 properties comprising 79 owned and 65 leased, which included 32 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Funeral Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.