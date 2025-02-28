Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Propel Funeral Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.
About Propel Funeral Partners
