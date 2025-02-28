Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA) Announces Interim Dividend of $2.49

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.493 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
