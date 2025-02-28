Motco Has $7.07 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 141,142 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 562,044 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,997,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

