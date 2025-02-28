Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Plans $0.31 Final Dividend

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Smartgroup Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Smartgroup
