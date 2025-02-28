Barclays Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $68.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $58.19. 3,008,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,395. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.