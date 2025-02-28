Fielder Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,841 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $36.93 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

