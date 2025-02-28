Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys 420 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

GDX stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.