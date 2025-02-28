Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,525,365 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $605.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

